In Machines we Trust A podcast about the automation of everything

Don't believe everything you hear.

Some of the most important decisions in our lives are being made by artificial intelligence, determining things like who gets into college, lands a job, receives social services, or goes to jail—often without us having any clue. In season one of In Machines We Trust, host Jennifer Strong and the team at MIT Technology Review explore the powerful ways that AI is shaping modern life.

We’ll meet a man who was wrongfully arrested after an algorithm led police to his door and speak with the most controversial CEO in tech, part of our deep dive into the rise of facial recognition. Throughout the show, we’ll hear from cops, doctors, scholars, and people from all walks of life who are reckoning with the power of AI. Giving machines the ability to learn has unlocked a world filled with dazzling possibilities and dangers we’re only just beginning to understand. This world isn’t our future—it’s here. We’re already trusting AI and the people who wield it to do the right thing, whether we know it or not. It’s time to understand what’s going on, and what happens next.

First Name * Last Name * Email * Submit Sign up for updates from

MIT Technology Review

By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can change your preferences at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more detail.

The mission of MIT Technology Review is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism.

premieres august 12, 2020

Subscribe where you listen: